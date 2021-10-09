Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea to cut additional 100 mln tons of greenhouse gases by 2030 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 80 pct compensation set to be offered, private businesses signal rally (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea to cut 40 pct of greenhouse gases by 2030, up from previous target of 26.3 pct (Donga Ilbo)
-- Carbon reduction goal of 40 pct only illusion as it includes volume from overseas (Segye Times)
-- Carbon reduction goal up 50 pct on order from president (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 5.9 mln still unvaccinated amid imminent 'living with COVID-19' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Squid Game,' a haunted story (Hankyoreh)
-- No report made to Seongnam city government on 'Daejang-dong deal' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung Electronics cannot smile despite record-breaking earnings (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Biz community shocked by revised carbon reduction goal, which rose from 26 pct to 40 pct (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
-
