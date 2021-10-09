Today in Korean history
Oct. 10
1932 -- Korean independence fighter Lee Bong-chang, who attempted to assassinate Japanese Emperor Hirohito, dies at a prison in Japan. The Korean Peninsula was under Japanese colonial rule from 1910 to 1945.
1990 -- South and North Korea host a joint film festival in New York for the first time since the division of the Korean Peninsula in 1945.
1993 -- A 110-ton ferry sinks in waters off Buan on South Korea's west coast, killing 268 people on board.
1997 -- "Nanta," a non-verbal show combining cooking and high-energy percussion, is performed for the first time at a Seoul theater. It later became a hit and opened on Broadway.
2014 -- South and North Korea exchange machine gun fire across the tense border after the North apparently tries to shoot down balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets floated by civic activists in the South. There were no reports of casualties or property damage in South Korea.
2020 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vows to continue to strengthen self-defense war deterrent and shows off a new intercontinental ballistic missile and other weapons during a massive military parade in Pyongyang.
(END)
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blasts U.N. Security Council for convening meeting on its missile launches
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases in 2,000s for 8th day; holiday-tied virus surge concerning
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says all inter-Korean hotlines to be restored starting at 9 a.m. Monday
-
Today in Korean history
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
Some 15,500 foreigners use e-travel authorization system to enter S. Korea in Sept.: data
-
N. Korea develops enhanced translator using AI technology: propaganda outlet
-
(3rd LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
(4th LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
(LEAD) Exhausted Son Heung-min finds new gear in World Cup qualifying win for S. Korea
-
CIA shuts down N. Korea Mission Center amid focus on China: report
-
(LEAD) New coronavirus cases under 2,000, authorities vigilant over autumn travelers
-
Japan's new leader states plan to demand 'appropriate' action by S. Korea to address diplomatic stand-offs