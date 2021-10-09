Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:05 October 09, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 09 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/19 Rain 20

Incheon 25/19 Rain 20

Suwon 26/19 Rain 20

Cheongju 28/19 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 28/19 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 24/17 Rain 30

Gangneung 23/18 Rain 70

Jeonju 29/20 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 29/20 Sunny 10

Jeju 29/22 Sunny 20

Daegu 27/19 Rain 20

Busan 28/21 Rain 10

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!