(LEAD) More than 30 mln people fully vaccinated in S. Korea
(ATTN: ADDS more details in last 3 paras)
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- The number of fully vaccinated people in South Korea has surpassed 30 million, data showed Saturday, as the country speeds up inoculations and seeks to gradually roll out the "living with COVID-19" scheme.
Around 30.3 million people, or 59.1 percent of the total population, have been fully inoculated since the country launched its vaccination program in February, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The KDCA said nearly 1.1 million people received their second shot Friday, which was a record high daily figure.
The percentage of fully vaccinated South Koreans aged 18 and above was estimated at 68.7 percent, the data also showed.
Those who have received the first shot of two-part vaccines also came to 39.9 million, taking up 77.7 percent of the total population.
South Korea currently plans to complete vaccinating 70 percent of the population by the end of this month and gradually roll out what it calls the "living with COVID-19" scheme in early November.
The country launched the inoculation program for pregnant women Friday. A total of 944 pregnant women applied to receive jabs in just four hours after reservations began at 8 p.m., the KDCA said
Health authorities said COVID-19 shots are considered to be safe for all women in different stages of pregnancy, although those under 12 weeks should consult with doctors.
Around 396,000 teenagers aged 16 and 17 also have reserved shots since the country began accepting applications from the group Tuesday. The number represents 44 percent of eligible people.
