Sunday's weather forecast

09:01 October 10, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/21 Rain 60

Incheon 23/21 Rain 60

Suwon 25/20 Rain 60

Cheongju 27/19 Sunny 60

Daejeon 27/19 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 23/19 Rain 70

Gangneung 28/20 Sunny 60

Jeonju 28/20 Sunny 60

Gwangju 29/20 Sunny 60

Jeju 29/22 Sunny 60

Daegu 29/19 Cloudy 20

Busan 28/22 Sunny 60

(END)

