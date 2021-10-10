Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 October 10, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/21 Rain 60
Incheon 23/21 Rain 60
Suwon 25/20 Rain 60
Cheongju 27/19 Sunny 60
Daejeon 27/19 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 23/19 Rain 70
Gangneung 28/20 Sunny 60
Jeonju 28/20 Sunny 60
Gwangju 29/20 Sunny 60
Jeju 29/22 Sunny 60
Daegu 29/19 Cloudy 20
Busan 28/22 Sunny 60
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blasts U.N. Security Council for convening meeting on its missile launches
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases in 2,000s for 8th day; holiday-tied virus surge concerning
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says all inter-Korean hotlines to be restored starting at 9 a.m. Monday
-
Today in Korean history
Most Saved
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
Some 15,500 foreigners use e-travel authorization system to enter S. Korea in Sept.: data
-
(3rd LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
(4th LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
S. Korea, U.S. pursue 'fully coordinated' N.Korea policy: foreign ministry
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
More than 30 mln people fully vaccinated in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) New coronavirus cases under 2,000, authorities vigilant over autumn travelers
-
N. Korea's nuclear reactor appears to be still operating: 38 North
-
(LEAD) More than 30 mln people fully vaccinated in S. Korea