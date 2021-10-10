Air, maritime shipping costs hit record highs amid pandemic
SEOUL, Oct. 10 -- The costs of air and maritime cargo shipping surged to their all-time highs in South Korea, as logistics giants reduced their international schedules amid the COVID-19 pandemic, industry data showed Sunday.
The average air freight rate from the benchmark Hong Kong-United States routine stood at US$9.74 per kilogram as of Sunday, according to the Hong Kong-based air freight gauge TAC Index.
It broke the previous record of US$8.70 posted in May, representing an 80 percent jump from September of last year.
Air shipping costs have been on the rise since March 2020, as carriers suspended or reduced the number of their flights. The drop led to less belly freight, when leftover space on passenger planes is used to transport freight, which accounts for about 40 to 50 percent of the country's air cargo.
Costs of marine freight shipping also skyrocketed to a new high.
The average offshore freight cost from the benchmark Shanghai Containerized Freight Index set a fresh record of 4,647.6 points Friday, up 3.2 times the number from a year ago.
Industry observers said the freight costs are likely to remain high due to strong demand, despite government efforts to expand shipping capacities.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blasts U.N. Security Council for convening meeting on its missile launches
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases in 2,000s for 8th day; holiday-tied virus surge concerning
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says all inter-Korean hotlines to be restored starting at 9 a.m. Monday
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
(3rd LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
(4th LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
S. Korea, U.S. pursue 'fully coordinated' N.Korea policy: foreign ministry
-
'Escape from Mogadishu' selected as S. Korea's Oscar entry
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
(LEAD) More than 30 mln people fully vaccinated in S. Korea
-
N. Korea's nuclear reactor appears to be still operating: 38 North
-
More than 30 mln people fully vaccinated in S. Korea
-
South Korea grants asylum to Angolan family