FM Chung requests UAE's support for 2030 World Expo
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong asked the United Arab Emirates to support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, his ministry said Sunday.
Chung also said that South Korea highly values the UAE's success in hosting the Expo 2020 Dubai during a meeting Saturday in Dubai with Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, minister of state for international cooperation.
Al Hashimy expressed appreciation for the South Korean government's participation in the Dubai Expo and said the Middle Eastern nation will continue to cooperate with Seoul and share its experiences in hosting the event.
Chung is scheduled to hold talks Sunday with his UAE counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his ministry said.
