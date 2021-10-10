Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Pakistani scientist known for role in N. Korea's nuclear development dies: media

All News 15:13 October 10, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- A Pakistani atomic scientist, known to have played a key role in helping North Korea develop its nuclear weapons program in the 1990s, died Sunday, according to multiple news reports.

Abdul Qadeer Khan, revered as the founder of Pakistan's nuclear bomb program, died at 85.

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#North Korea #nuclear program #Abdul Qadeer Khan
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!