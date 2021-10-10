Pakistani scientist known for role in N. Korea's nuclear development dies: media
All News 15:13 October 10, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- A Pakistani atomic scientist, known to have played a key role in helping North Korea develop its nuclear weapons program in the 1990s, died Sunday, according to multiple news reports.
Abdul Qadeer Khan, revered as the founder of Pakistan's nuclear bomb program, died at 85.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says all inter-Korean hotlines to be restored starting at 9 a.m. Monday
-
Today in Korean history
-
(5th LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
Most Saved
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
(3rd LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
(4th LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
S. Korea, U.S. pursue 'fully coordinated' N.Korea policy: foreign ministry
-
'Escape from Mogadishu' selected as S. Korea's Oscar entry
-
(LEAD) More than 30 mln people fully vaccinated in S. Korea
-
New infections under 2,000 for 2nd day amid concerns over spread during holidays
-
N. Korea's nuclear reactor appears to be still operating: 38 North
-
Police request Interpol's help in tracking down key figure in land development scandal
-
(4th LD) New coronavirus cases under 2,000, authorities vigilant over autumn travelers