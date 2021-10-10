(LEAD) Pakistani scientist known for role in N. Korea's nuclear development dies: media
(ATTN: UPDATES with details)
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- A Pakistani atomic scientist, known to have played a key role in helping North Korea develop its nuclear weapons program in the 1990s, reportedly died Sunday.
Abdul Qadeer Khan, revered as the founder of Pakistan's nuclear bomb program, died at 85 while being treated for a lung infection Sunday morning after contracting COVID-19 in August, according to Pakistan's state-run PTV News and other media reports.
He is considered a national hero for making Islamabad among the world's first Islamic nuclear powers but regarded as a dangerous figure in the United States and other countries for smuggling nuclear technology to rogue states.
In 2004, Khan admitted to having illegally shared Pakistan's nuclear technology with other states, including North Korea, Iran and Libya.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says all inter-Korean hotlines to be restored starting at 9 a.m. Monday
-
Today in Korean history
-
(5th LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
(3rd LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
(4th LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
S. Korea, U.S. pursue 'fully coordinated' N.Korea policy: foreign ministry
-
'Escape from Mogadishu' selected as S. Korea's Oscar entry
-
New infections under 2,000 for 2nd day amid concerns over spread during holidays
-
(LEAD) More than 30 mln people fully vaccinated in S. Korea
-
N. Korea's nuclear reactor appears to be still operating: 38 North
-
(LEAD) Gyeonggi Gov. Lee cements lead in race for DP presidential nomination
-
(4th LD) New coronavirus cases under 2,000, authorities vigilant over autumn travelers