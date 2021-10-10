Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) Gyeonggi Gov. Lee elected presidential candidate for ruling Democratic Party

All News 18:07 October 10, 2021
This photo, provided by the National Assembly press corps, shows Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung addressing a party convention to pick the Democratic Party's candidate for the 2022 presidential election, held in Seoul on Oct. 10, 2021. (Yonhap)


(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!