Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Gyeonggi Gov. Lee named presidential candidate for ruling party

All News 18:12 October 10, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung won the ruling Democratic Party's presidential nomination Sunday.

The 56-year-old human rights lawyer-turned-politician won 50.29 percent of all votes cast in the party's 11-round primary since early last month, followed by former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon with 39.14 percent.

Ex-Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae won 9.01 percent, and two-term lawmaker Park Yong-jin won 1.55 percent.

The presidential election is scheduled for March 9.

This photo, provided by the National Assembly press corps, shows Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung addressing a party convention to pick the Democratic Party's candidate for the 2022 presidential election, held in Seoul on Oct. 10, 2021. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#presidential election #Lee Jae-myung
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!