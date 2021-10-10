Gyeonggi Gov. Lee named presidential candidate for ruling party
All News 18:12 October 10, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung won the ruling Democratic Party's presidential nomination Sunday.
The 56-year-old human rights lawyer-turned-politician won 50.29 percent of all votes cast in the party's 11-round primary since early last month, followed by former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon with 39.14 percent.
Ex-Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae won 9.01 percent, and two-term lawmaker Park Yong-jin won 1.55 percent.
The presidential election is scheduled for March 9.
