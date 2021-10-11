Ko Jin-young captures 3rd LPGA title of 2021 in record-tying fashion

Korda, who finished tied for 19th in this tournament, leads the way with 161 points and Ko now has 146 points. Players earn points based on top-10 finishes, with each victory worth 30 points and runner-up finishes good for 12 points, and so forth. There are three tournaments left in 2021, including Ko's next tournament, the BMW Ladies Championship in the southern South Korean city of Busan starting Oct. 21.