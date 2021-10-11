Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N.K. leader urges improvement in people's living on party's founding anniversary

All News 07:42 October 11, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stressed the need for improving people's livelihoods, as he held a lecture to mark the 76th founding anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party, state media said Monday.

He delivered the message during his "important" speech, titled "Let us further improve party work in line with the demands of the period of fresh development of socialist construction," according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Kim said that the party has defined the "the popular masses' independence" as the essence of the socialist construction and urged officials to serve the people like "God," it added.

He then emphasized that the party remains determined to efficiently push ahead with the five-year national economy plan set forth at the party congress in January and called on officials to solve people's food and housing problems.

Kim also told party officials to "always consider whether their work infringe upon the interests of the people or cause trouble to the people." Kim made no mention of inter-Korean ties and the United States.

North Korea marked the 76th founding anniversary of its ruling party on Sunday without a military parade or any other provocative show of force.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during the second day of a session of the Supreme People's Assembly, the North's parliament, at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang on Sept. 29, 2021, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) the next day. Kim said that cross-border communication lines with South Korea will be restored in early October as part of efforts to improve relations and build peace on the Korean Peninsula, according to the KCNA. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

