S. Korean Im Sung-jae captures 2nd career PGA Tour title
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Powered by a blistering final round, South Korean Im Sung-jae has captured his second career PGA Tour title.
Im won the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas on Sunday (local time), after pouring in nine birdies in a bogey-free final round of 62. By finishing at 24-under 260, Im will cash in a winner's check of US$1.26 million.
Im, the 2018–19 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, picked up his first title at the Honda Classic in March 2020. He joins Choi Kyoung-ju, Yang Yong-eun, Bae Sang-moon and Kim Si-woo as South Korean men with multiple PGA Tour victories.
