Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean Im Sung-jae captures 2nd career PGA Tour title

All News 08:48 October 11, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Powered by a blistering final round, South Korean Im Sung-jae has captured his second career PGA Tour title.

Im won the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas on Sunday (local time), after pouring in nine birdies in a bogey-free final round of 62. By finishing at 24-under 260, Im will cash in a winner's check of US$1.26 million.

Im, the 2018–19 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, picked up his first title at the Honda Classic in March 2020. He joins Choi Kyoung-ju, Yang Yong-eun, Bae Sang-moon and Kim Si-woo as South Korean men with multiple PGA Tour victories.

In this Getty Images photo, Im Sung-jae of South Korea watches his tee shot from the eighth hole during the final round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas on Oct. 10, 2021. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#PGA Tour #golf
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!