Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 11, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/12 Rain 20
Incheon 19/13 Rain 20
Suwon 20/13 Rain 20
Cheongju 19/14 Rain 30
Daejeon 18/13 Rain 30
Chuncheon 21/12 Rain 30
Gangneung 19/16 Rain 70
Jeonju 18/14 Rain 60
Gwangju 18/15 Rain 70
Jeju 23/21 Rain 30
Daegu 18/16 Rain 60
Busan 21/21 Rain 70
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Today in Korean history
-
(5th LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
(LEAD) Unification minister says restoration of cross-border hotlines is a 'restart'
Most Saved
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
(3rd LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
(4th LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
S. Korea, U.S. pursue 'fully coordinated' N.Korea policy: foreign ministry
-
'Escape from Mogadishu' selected as S. Korea's Oscar entry
-
S. Korea to form gov't-private panel for move toward 'living with COVID-19'
-
New infections under 2,000 for 2nd day amid concerns over spread during holidays
-
N. Korea quietly marks 76th founding anniversary of ruling party
-
(LEAD) Pakistani scientist known for role in N. Korea's nuclear development dies: media
-
N. Korea unveils new apartment construction site under plan to build 10,000 homes this year