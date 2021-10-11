Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 October 11, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/12 Rain 20

Incheon 19/13 Rain 20

Suwon 20/13 Rain 20

Cheongju 19/14 Rain 30

Daejeon 18/13 Rain 30

Chuncheon 21/12 Rain 30

Gangneung 19/16 Rain 70

Jeonju 18/14 Rain 60

Gwangju 18/15 Rain 70

Jeju 23/21 Rain 30

Daegu 18/16 Rain 60

Busan 21/21 Rain 70

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!