Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- Lee Jae-myung vows to complete national reform (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung narrowly secures majority in primary, vows powerful real estate reform upon election (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee Jae-myung named presidential candidate for ruling party (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung heads to main presidential race by narrow margin, Lee Nak-yon appeals results (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung vows to immediately launch real estate reform upon election (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung vows powerful real estate reform (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung wins primary, vows 'ultimate battle against the haves' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung named presidential candidate by narrow margin (Hankyoreh)
-- A touch-and-go 50.29 pct (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung named ruling party's presidential candidate, Lee Nak-yon appeals (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Democratic party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung vows powerful real estate reform upon election (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Gov. Lee elected as DP candidate (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Lee Jae-myung becomes ruling party's presidential candidate (Korea Times)
(END)
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Today in Korean history
-
(5th LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
(LEAD) Unification minister says restoration of cross-border hotlines is a 'restart'
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
(3rd LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
(4th LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
S. Korea, U.S. pursue 'fully coordinated' N.Korea policy: foreign ministry
-
'Escape from Mogadishu' selected as S. Korea's Oscar entry
-
S. Korea to form gov't-private panel for move toward 'living with COVID-19'
-
New infections under 2,000 for 2nd day amid concerns over spread during holidays
-
N. Korea quietly marks 76th founding anniversary of ruling party
-
(LEAD) Pakistani scientist known for role in N. Korea's nuclear development dies: media
-
N. Korea unveils new apartment construction site under plan to build 10,000 homes this year