(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 11)

The government should step up cooperation with industries to meet the strengthened reduction goal. To that end, it needs to work out more concrete and comprehensive measures to decrease carbon emissions. It must significantly reduce thermal power generation using coal and other fossil fuels to speed up our energy transition to renewables, although it is inevitable to hike electricity rates. The administration should also consider introducing a carbon tax to cover costs for net zero. Most of all, it is urgent to build a national consensus on a stepped-up fight against climate change.

