(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 11)

The awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize this year to two journalists — Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia — carries extraordinary significance. Above all, the awards translate into the Nobel Committee's special compliment of and encouragement to all reporters fighting dictatorships around the world to safeguard the freedom of speech and human rights, a pivotal mission of the press. Explaining the reasons for giving the prize to the two journalist, the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo, said, "At the same time, they are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions."