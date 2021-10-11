Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and the United Arab Emirates have held talks in Dubai to discuss ways to deepen cooperation between the two countries, the foreign ministry said Monday.
Sunday's talks between Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, came as Seoul seeks to further strengthen the bilateral relationship, which was elevated to a special strategic partnership in 2018.
Chung expressed hope for the success of the UAE's "Projects of the 50," a series of developmental and economic projects to establish the Middle East country as a magnet for talent and investment.
The UAE minister said his country seeks to take South Korea's economic achievements as a model for his country, while voicing hope the countries will further develop the bilateral partnership, the ministry said.
The two sides also agreed to continue cooperation related to South Korea's push to host the 2030 World Expo in the country's southeastern port city of Busan and its plan to host a U.N. peacekeeping ministerial conference in Seoul in December.
Earlier in the day, Chung also paid a courtesy call on Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
During the meeting, Chung asked for the UAE's support for Korea's efforts to host the Expo. He also hoped the two countries would further expand areas of cooperation to include various areas, including culture and renewable energy.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Today in Korean history
-
(5th LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
(LEAD) Unification minister says restoration of cross-border hotlines is a 'restart'
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
(3rd LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
(4th LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
S. Korea, U.S. pursue 'fully coordinated' N.Korea policy: foreign ministry
-
'Escape from Mogadishu' selected as S. Korea's Oscar entry
-
S. Korea to form gov't-private panel for move toward 'living with COVID-19'
-
New infections under 2,000 for 2nd day amid concerns over spread during holidays
-
N. Korea quietly marks 76th founding anniversary of ruling party
-
(LEAD) Pakistani scientist known for role in N. Korea's nuclear development dies: media
-
N. Korea unveils new apartment construction site under plan to build 10,000 homes this year