S. Koreans win on PGA, LPGA tours on same day for 1st time
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- In the South Korean sporting calendar, Oct. 11, 2021, will go down in history as a momentous day in golf.
Ko Jin-young and Im Sung-jae both notched victories on the LPGA and PGA tours Monday morning in Korea, or Sunday afternoon in the United States.
Ko came through with a four-shot victory at the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey. A few hours later in Las Vegas, Im ralied for a four-stroke win of his own at the Shriners Children's Open.
On three previous occasions, South Korean players on these two tours had won in the same tournament week but not on the same day on the Korean calendar.
On Oct. 2, 2005, Choi Kyoung-ju won the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro on the men's side. Han Hee-won captured her Office Depot Championship in LPGA, but the weather-interrupted tournament had a Monday finish on Oct. 3.
The following year, Choi won the Chrysler Championship on Oct. 29 in Florida, which was Oct. 30 in Korean time. That same weekend, Hong Jin-joo earned her maiden LPGA win at the Kolon-Hana Bank Championship, which was played in South Korea on Oct. 29.
Yang Yong-eun captured the Honda Classic on March 8, 2009, in Florida. or March 9 in the Korean time zone. On March 8 in Korean time then, LPGA star Shin Ji-yai won the HSBC Women's Champions in Singapore.
These double victories are rare occasions because South Korean women have been far more successful than men on their respective circuits.
Ko's victory was the 199th by a South Korean player in LPGA. Im's title, on the other hand, was the 20th PGA Tour win by a South Korean man.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
Today in Korean history
-
(5th LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
S. Korea, U.S. pursue 'fully coordinated' N.Korea policy: foreign ministry
-
'Escape from Mogadishu' selected as S. Korea's Oscar entry
-
S. Korea to form gov't-private panel for move toward 'living with COVID-19'
-
(LEAD) Pakistani scientist known for role in N. Korea's nuclear development dies: media
-
N. Korea quietly marks 76th founding anniversary of ruling party
-
N. Korea unveils new apartment construction site under plan to build 10,000 homes this year
-
New infections under 2,000 for 2nd day amid concerns over spread during holidays