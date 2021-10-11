Rays' Choi Ji-man goes hitless in 1st postseason start of 2021
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Tampa Bay Rays' South Korean first baseman Choi Ji-man went hitless in his first postseason start of 2021.
Choi batted 0-for-2 against the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) at Fenway Park in Boston on Sunday (local time), as the Rays fell 6-4 in 13 innings.
Choi remained on the bench in the Rays' 5-0 win in Game 1. Then for Game 2, Choi entered as a defensive replacement for Jordan Luplow at first base and batted 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a 14-6 loss.
The Red Sox had started left-handers in each of the two previous games, but with the righty Nathan Eovaldi on the hill in Game 3, left-handed batting Choi got the start at first base.
Batting fifth, Choi struck out swinging his first time up in the opening inning. Choi led off the top of the fourth inning with the Rays trailing 3-2 and grounded out to first base.
Left-handed reliever Josh Taylor opened the top of the sixth inning for the Red Sox, now trying to protect a 4-2 lead. And following a one-out single by Nelson Cruz, Choi was lifted for pinch hitter Yandy Diaz.
The Rays rallied for two runs in the eighth, but the Sox got the last laugh thanks to a walk-off, two-run homer by Christian Vazquez in the 13th.
Game 4, the first elimination game of this best-of-five series, will be back at Fenway at 7:07 p.m. Monday, or 8:07 a.m. Tuesday in South Korea.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
Today in Korean history
-
(5th LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(4th LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
S. Korea, U.S. pursue 'fully coordinated' N.Korea policy: foreign ministry
-
S. Korea to form gov't-private panel for move toward 'living with COVID-19'
-
(LEAD) Pakistani scientist known for role in N. Korea's nuclear development dies: media
-
N. Korea quietly marks 76th founding anniversary of ruling party
-
N. Korea unveils new apartment construction site under plan to build 10,000 homes this year
-
New infections under 2,000 for 2nd day amid concerns over spread during holidays