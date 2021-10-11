Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Five more soldiers at Army boot camp test positive for COVID-19

All News 11:13 October 11, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Five more draftees at an Army boot camp just south of the inter-Korean border have tested positive for the new coronavirus after cluster infections were reported at their base, the defense ministry said Monday.

The new cases raised the number of infections reported at the boot camp in the border county of Yeoncheon to 39.

Four soldiers in the southeastern city of Busan and one in the eastern coastal town of Yangyang were also confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after virus cases were reported at their respective bases, according to the ministry.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 1,925.

Nationwide, South Korea added 1,297 new cases Monday, raising the total caseload to 332,816.

This file photo, taken Oct. 3, 2021, shows service members at a bus terminal in Seoul. (Yonhap)

