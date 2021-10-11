(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
Today in Korean history
-
(5th LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(4th LD) Koreas restore cross-border hotlines 55 days after suspension
-
S. Korea, U.S. pursue 'fully coordinated' N.Korea policy: foreign ministry
-
S. Korea to form gov't-private panel for move toward 'living with COVID-19'
-
(LEAD) Pakistani scientist known for role in N. Korea's nuclear development dies: media
-
N. Korea quietly marks 76th founding anniversary of ruling party
-
N. Korea unveils new apartment construction site under plan to build 10,000 homes this year
-
New infections under 2,000 for 2nd day amid concerns over spread during holidays