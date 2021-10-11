Hyundai Mobis develops foldable steering wheel for future vehicles
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co., South Korea's largest auto parts maker, said Monday it has developed a foldable steering wheel for future vehicles.
The affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group said it developed a foldable steering system after two years of research. The company said it is currently working to acquire patents for the new system.
The system features a steering wheel that can be folded inside the dashboard and move up to 25 centimeters back and forth to create more space for the driver's seat.
The system also allows the driver's seat to be rotated 180 degrees after folding the steering wheel and face passengers in the rear seats.
Hyundai Mobis said it applied steer-by-wire (SBW) technology with the system to secure durability and safety.
SBW is a solution that transmits electrical signals to wheels for steering operations. It removes the mechanical connection between the steering wheel and wheels, allowing for more comfortable and responsive steering.
With the new system, Hyundai Mobis said it plans to beef up its presence in the future mobility sectors, including autonomous cars, and develop more advanced auto solutions that can be useful to global automakers.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
(LEAD) Unification minister says restoration of cross-border hotlines is a 'restart'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea congratulates Japanese PM-elect Kishida, pledges active cooperation
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
S. Korea, U.S. pursue 'fully coordinated' N.Korea policy: foreign ministry
-
'Escape from Mogadishu' selected as S. Korea's Oscar entry
-
S. Korea to form gov't-private panel for move toward 'living with COVID-19'
-
(LEAD) Pakistani scientist known for role in N. Korea's nuclear development dies: media
-
N. Korea quietly marks 76th founding anniversary of ruling party
-
N. Korea unveils new apartment construction site under plan to build 10,000 homes this year
-
(LEAD) New cases under 2,000 for 3rd day on fewer tests; potential upticks still worrisome