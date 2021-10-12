(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
KOSPI 2,962.17 DN 57.01 points (close)
-
Seoul to closely monitor Washington's info-sharing request on chipmakers
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
S. Korea, U.S. pursue 'fully coordinated' N.Korea policy: foreign ministry
-
'Escape from Mogadishu' selected as S. Korea's Oscar entry
-
S. Korea to form gov't-private panel for move toward 'living with COVID-19'
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader urges improvement in people's living conditions on party's founding anniversary
-
(LEAD) New cases under 2,000 for 3rd day on fewer tests; potential upticks still worrisome
-
N. Korea quietly marks 76th founding anniversary of ruling party
-
Olympic short track champion cut from nat'l team over controversial text messages