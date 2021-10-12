(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 12)

Recent polls show that more than a majority of the people want a change in power, meaning Lee stands less of a chance of winning the presidential election in competition with the PPP, whoever its candidate may be. Given this, he should submit more specific and feasible policies in various areas, such as real estate in particular. Lee also needs to clarify his vision toward the peace process on the Korean Peninsula in light of the floating of the idea of an inter-Korean summit and a declaration to end the Korean War.

