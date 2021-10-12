(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 12)

Kim denied most of the suspicions over his role in the project. Asked who is the real owner of Cheonhwa Dongin No. 1, an affiliate of Hwacheon Daeyu that reaped an enormous profit from the lucrative project, Kim claimed that he is the owner, not Gov. Lee. Instead, Kim attributed all the confusion to public accountant Jeong Young-hak — the owner of Cheonhwa Dongin No. 5 — who "intentionally edited the transcript of conversations among stakeholders about how to distribute the profits." But in a written statement submitted to the prosecution on Saturday, a lawyer and former head of the strategic business team at the Seongnam Development Corporation (SDC) said he saw Yoo Dong-gyu, former acting president of SDC, repeatedly say he's the owner of Cheonghwa Dongin No. 1.