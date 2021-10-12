Today in Korean history
Oct. 13
2000 -- President Kim Dae-jung is chosen as the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. The Nobel Committee made the selection in recognition of his decadeslong work for democracy and human rights in South Korea and East Asia. Kim's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in June 2000, which eased tension on the Korean Peninsula, was a key factor in the committee's decision.
2009 -- North Korea agrees to South Korea's proposal for talks later on preventing floods of cross-border rivers and resuming reunions of separated families, one day after abruptly test-firing five short-range missiles near the East Sea. The South sent a letter proposing that working-level talks be held in the North's border city of Kaesong in order to discuss measures to prevent the flooding of the Imjin River that runs along the western section of the inter-Korean border.
2014 -- South Korea's top mobile messenger operator, Daum Kakao, says it will make using the best security to protect the privacy of Kakao Talk users its top priority amid concerns over a privacy breach, implying it would not respond to investigators' requests for monitoring.
2017 -- South Korea and China agree to extend their currency swap deal.
(END)
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
(URGENT) Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal
-
Seoul to closely monitor Washington's info-sharing request on chipmakers
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
Olympic short track champion cut from nat'l team over controversial text messages
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
New infections remain in 1,000s for 4th day on fewer tests over extended weekend
-
(2nd LD) Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader urges improvement in people's living conditions on party's founding anniversary