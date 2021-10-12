2009 -- North Korea agrees to South Korea's proposal for talks later on preventing floods of cross-border rivers and resuming reunions of separated families, one day after abruptly test-firing five short-range missiles near the East Sea. The South sent a letter proposing that working-level talks be held in the North's border city of Kaesong in order to discuss measures to prevent the flooding of the Imjin River that runs along the western section of the inter-Korean border.

