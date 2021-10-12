Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports jump 63.5 pct in first 10 days of Oct.

All News 09:00 October 12, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports jumped 63.5 percent on-year in the first 10 days of October on the back of robust demand for chips, petroleum products and autos, customs data showed Tuesday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$15.2 billion in the Oct. 1-10 period, compared with $9.28 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

This file photo, taken Oct. 1, 2021, shows stacks of containers at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

Keywords
#exports #pandemic
