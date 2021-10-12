Celltrion seeks European approval for anticancer biosimilar
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion Inc. said Tuesday that it has sought European approval for the sale of its anticancer biosimilar candidate.
The European Medicines Agency will review Celltrion's application to sell CT-P16, which references Switzerland-based Roche Holding's blockbuster pill Avastin.
Avastin, which kills cancer cells by removing blood vessels, is approved to treat numerous cancers, including metastatic colorectal cancer.
Avastin raked in sales of 7.7 trillion won (US$6.4 billion) globally last year, and the European Union market alone was sized at 2.2 trillion won.
Celltrion also sought approval with local drug authorities and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
KOSPI 2,962.17 DN 57.01 points (close)
-
Seoul to closely monitor Washington's info-sharing request on chipmakers
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
S. Korea, U.S. pursue 'fully coordinated' N.Korea policy: foreign ministry
-
Olympic short track champion cut from nat'l team over controversial text messages
-
S. Korea to form gov't-private panel for move toward 'living with COVID-19'
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader urges improvement in people's living conditions on party's founding anniversary
-
(2nd LD) Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(4th LD) New cases under 2,000 for 3rd day on fewer tests; potential upticks still worrisome