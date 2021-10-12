Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 12, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/15 Cloudy 30
Incheon 21/16 Cloudy 30
Suwon 20/16 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 18/16 Sunny 60
Daejeon 18/16 Rain 60
Chuncheon 21/14 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 20/15 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 19/17 Rain 60
Gwangju 24/17 Rain 30
Jeju 25/22 Rain 60
Daegu 19/17 Rain 60
Busan 22/19 Rain 60
