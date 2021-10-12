Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 October 12, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/15 Cloudy 30

Incheon 21/16 Cloudy 30

Suwon 20/16 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 18/16 Sunny 60

Daejeon 18/16 Rain 60

Chuncheon 21/14 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 20/15 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 19/17 Rain 60

Gwangju 24/17 Rain 30

Jeju 25/22 Rain 60

Daegu 19/17 Rain 60

Busan 22/19 Rain 60

