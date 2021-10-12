NCT 127 to drop repackaged version of 3rd studio album this month
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group NCT 127 will release a repackaged version of its latest hit album "Sticker" late this month, the group's management agency said Tuesday.
The band's third full-length album "Sticker" was released on Sept. 17 and has sold more than 2 million copies since then.
Its repackaged album titled "Favorite" will be out on Oct. 25 with a total of 14 tracks, including three new songs, according to SM Entertainment.
The title track is an R&B pop dance number that blends an addictive whistle sound with harmonious vocal, the agency said, adding that the song's lyrics carry a message that even at the end of tragic love that leads to catastrophe, the other part of love is "my everything." It was written, composed and arranged by SM's in-house songwriter Kenzie.
NCT 127 debuted in 2016 as a subunit of the umbrella boy band NCT. While based in Seoul, it has also gained a large following overseas, especially in the United States.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
KOSPI 2,962.17 DN 57.01 points (close)
-
Seoul to closely monitor Washington's info-sharing request on chipmakers
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
S. Korea, U.S. pursue 'fully coordinated' N.Korea policy: foreign ministry
-
Olympic short track champion cut from nat'l team over controversial text messages
-
S. Korea to form gov't-private panel for move toward 'living with COVID-19'
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader urges improvement in people's living conditions on party's founding anniversary
-
(2nd LD) Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
New infections remain in 1,000s for 4th day on fewer tests over extended weekend