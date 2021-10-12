Go to Contents Go to Navigation

President Moon, clad in hanbok, presides over Cabinet meeting

All News 11:36 October 12, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in, clad in traditional Korean attire hanbok, presided over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, in a move to raise awareness among the public over the traditional outfit.

The move came as the culture ministry designated Oct. 11-17 as the "Week of Autumn Hanbok Culture" to promote the traditional Korean dress, which features large sleeves and wide trousers.

Moon said hanbok has gained international attention due to its unique beauty and styles.

Oxford English Dictionary has recently added 26 Korean words, including hanbok, to its latest edition.

The addition was a result of growing attention about Korean culture, Moon told the meeting.

President Moon Jae-in and his ministers salute the national flag while wearing hanbok, the Korean traditional costume, during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Oct. 12, 2021, on the occasion of Hanbok Week. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

