President Moon, clad in hanbok, presides over Cabinet meeting
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in, clad in traditional Korean attire hanbok, presided over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, in a move to raise awareness among the public over the traditional outfit.
The move came as the culture ministry designated Oct. 11-17 as the "Week of Autumn Hanbok Culture" to promote the traditional Korean dress, which features large sleeves and wide trousers.
Moon said hanbok has gained international attention due to its unique beauty and styles.
Oxford English Dictionary has recently added 26 Korean words, including hanbok, to its latest edition.
The addition was a result of growing attention about Korean culture, Moon told the meeting.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
KOSPI 2,962.17 DN 57.01 points (close)
-
Seoul to closely monitor Washington's info-sharing request on chipmakers
-
9 out of 10 S. Korean adults received at least one vaccine shot
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
S. Korea, U.S. pursue 'fully coordinated' N.Korea policy: foreign ministry
-
Olympic short track champion cut from nat'l team over controversial text messages
-
S. Korea to form gov't-private panel for move toward 'living with COVID-19'
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader urges improvement in people's living conditions on party's founding anniversary
-
(2nd LD) Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
New infections remain in 1,000s for 4th day on fewer tests over extended weekend