With maiden ATP title under belt, Kwon Soon-woo eyes bigger wins, long career

"Right now, my immediate goal is to win a 500 tournament, and then I'll try to go for a 1000 title and then a Grand Slam," Kwon said Tuesday at a press conference at Olympic Park Tennis Center in Seoul. "It's not as if I am going to retire in the next couple of years. As long as I can take care of my body and stay healthy, I'd like to play for 10 or 20 more years."