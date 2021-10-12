Rapper NO:EL arrested for refusing breathalyzer test
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- Rapper NO:EL was arrested Tuesday on charges of driving without a license, refusing to take a breathalyzer test and headbutting a police officer last month.
Police took the 21-year-old, whose real name is Chang Yong-jun, into custody after the Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for him, saying that investigations have found the allegations to be likely true and there is a flight risk.
The incident took place on the night of Sept. 18 when Chang caused a fender bender while driving his Mercedes in southern Seoul.
Police sent to the scene asked the rapper to take a breathalyzer test, but he refused and headbutted the police officer, according to prosecution officials.
"I am truly sorry to many people and will take responsibility for my wrongdoings," Chang said in a statement issued through his lawyer, adding that he forsakes his right to attend the arrest warrant hearing to repent for his actions.
NO:EL is the only son of three-term lawmaker Chang Je-won of the main opposition People Power Party.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
-
(URGENT) Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
'Escape from Mogadishu' selected as S. Korea's Oscar entry
-
Olympic short track champion cut from nat'l team over controversial text messages
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
New infections remain in 1,000s for 4th day on fewer tests over extended weekend
-
(2nd LD) Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader urges improvement in people's living conditions on party's founding anniversary