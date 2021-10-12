Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday ordered a thorough probe into a snowballing corruption scandal involving a close aide to the ruling Democratic Party's presidential nominee.
"The prosecution and the police should actively cooperate and do their utmost to uncover the factual truth through a swift and thorough investigation," Moon said.
This is the first time Moon has commented on the scandal that centers on allegations that the aide to Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung was involved in allowing a little known asset management firm to make massive profits from a land development project in Seongnam, south of Seoul, when Lee was mayor of the city.
