Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal

All News 14:20 October 12, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday ordered a thorough probe into a snowballing corruption scandal involving a close aide to the ruling Democratic Party's presidential nominee.

"The prosecution and the police should actively cooperate and do their utmost to uncover the factual truth through a swift and thorough investigation," Moon said.

This is the first time Moon has commented on the scandal that centers on allegations that the aide to Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung was involved in allowing a little known asset management firm to make massive profits from a land development project in Seongnam, south of Seoul, when Lee was mayor of the city.

This photo shows President Moon Jae-in speaking at a Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Oct. 12, 2021. (Yonhap)

