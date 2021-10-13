4 companies to recall some 4,500 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Volvo, Toyota Motor Korea and two other companies will voluntarily recall more than 4,500 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Wednesday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.
The two other companies are Jaguar-Land Rover Korea, the local importer of the two British brands, and Hanbul Motors, which imports vehicles of France's PSA Group.
The companies are recalling a combined 4,518 units in four kinds of models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems include a faulty car fuel tank cover in Volvo's V40 compact hatchback, software problems of the dashboard system in Jaguar-Land Rover's Range Rover SDV8 SUV, and faulty tail lamps in PSA Group's DS7 Crossback 2.0 BlueHDi SUV, it said.
The companies will begin to provide repair and replacement services on Wednesday. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
(END)
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
-
(URGENT) Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
U.N. member countries voice concern over N.K. missile launches
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
Seoul, Washington analyzing weapons showcased at N. Korean defense show
-
New infections remain in 1,000s for 4th day on fewer tests over extended weekend
-
Olympic short track champion cut from nat'l team over controversial text messages
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to donate AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam, Thailand