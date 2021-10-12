Seoul, Washington analyzing weapons showcased at N. Korean defense show
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States are analyzing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and other weapons systems showcased at a defense exhibition hosted by Pyongyang, Seoul's defense ministry said Tuesday.
The North opened the exhibition in Pyongyang with an assortment of military hardware on Monday to mark the 76th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party, as leader Kim Jong-un has renewed calls to beef up the military.
"Intelligence authorities of South Korea and the U.S. are currently analyzing equipment displayed at the exhibition," deputy ministry spokesperson Moon Hong-sik told a regular press briefing. "We will continue to thoroughly examine them."
At the exhibition, the North displayed a number of weapons systems that it has developed in recent years. They include the Hwasong-16 ICBM and the hypersonic Hwasong-8 missile, according to the North's state media.
On Tuesday, the North's official Korean Central News Agency reported that North Korean leader Kim redoubled calls for strengthening Pyongyang's military capabilities to counter what he calls "hostile forces."
The North ratcheted up tensions with a series of missile tests last month, though cautious optimism for a cross-border thaw has emerged following the recent reactivation of inter-Korean communication lines.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
-
(URGENT) Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
'Escape from Mogadishu' selected as S. Korea's Oscar entry
-
Olympic short track champion cut from nat'l team over controversial text messages
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
New infections remain in 1,000s for 4th day on fewer tests over extended weekend
-
(2nd LD) Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader urges improvement in people's living conditions on party's founding anniversary