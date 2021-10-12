Go to Contents Go to Navigation

FC Seoul forward Cho Young-wook voted youngest K League Player of the Month

All News 14:57 October 12, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- FC Seoul forward Cho Young-wook was voted the top player in South Korean football for September on Tuesday, becoming the youngest recipient of the monthly award.

The K League 1 said Cho beat out three other candidates for its Player of the Month honor, sponsored by EA Sports.

Cho Young-wook of FC Seoul celebrates his goal against Suwon Samsung Bluewings during a K League 1 match at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul, in this Sept. 26, 2021, file photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The 22-year-old is now the youngest winner of the monthly prize, beating the previous record set by the then 23-year-old Gangwon FC forward Cho Jae-wan in June 2019.

Cho netted three goals for FC Seoul in September and was named the Player of the Week in the final week of the month after scoring a goal and drawing a penalty in a 2-0 victory over Suwon Samsung Bluewings.

The winner was chosen based on votes by the K League's technical study group (60 percent), fans (25 percent) and EA Sports' "FIFA Online 4" video game players (15 percent).

Cho ranked first in the K League voting, second in the fan voting and third in support from video game players.

Cho will receive a trophy built by EA Korea and will wear a Player of the Month patch on his uniform for the remainder of the season.

This caricature, provided by the Korea Professional Football League on Oct. 12, 2021, shows FC Seoul forward Cho Young-wook, the Player of the Month for September in the K League 1. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

