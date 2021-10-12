FC Seoul forward Cho Young-wook voted youngest K League Player of the Month
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- FC Seoul forward Cho Young-wook was voted the top player in South Korean football for September on Tuesday, becoming the youngest recipient of the monthly award.
The K League 1 said Cho beat out three other candidates for its Player of the Month honor, sponsored by EA Sports.
The 22-year-old is now the youngest winner of the monthly prize, beating the previous record set by the then 23-year-old Gangwon FC forward Cho Jae-wan in June 2019.
Cho netted three goals for FC Seoul in September and was named the Player of the Week in the final week of the month after scoring a goal and drawing a penalty in a 2-0 victory over Suwon Samsung Bluewings.
The winner was chosen based on votes by the K League's technical study group (60 percent), fans (25 percent) and EA Sports' "FIFA Online 4" video game players (15 percent).
Cho ranked first in the K League voting, second in the fan voting and third in support from video game players.
Cho will receive a trophy built by EA Korea and will wear a Player of the Month patch on his uniform for the remainder of the season.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
