Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Prosecutors demand 70 mln won fine for Samsung heir over illegal propofol use

All News 15:28 October 12, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Tuesday demanded a 70 million won (US$58,300) fine for Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong over his alleged illegal use of propofol, an anesthesia-inducing medication.

In June, prosecutors indicted the Samsung Electronics Co. vice chairman on charges of taking propofol for purposes other than medical treatments.

In a hearing held at the Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday, prosecutors demanded the court hand Lee a 70 million fine and an additional forfeit of 17 million won.

Lee is suspected of having excessively and illegally taken the anesthesia drug at a plastic surgery clinic in Seoul from 2017-18. He has denied the allegation, arguing he used propofol "normally" in accordance with a doctor's prescription.

In this file photo, Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong arrives at the Seoul Central District Court on Aug. 26, 2021, to attend a hearing over his alleged stock manipulation. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Samsung heir #medication case
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!