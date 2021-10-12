KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DB HiTek 50,500 UP 100
CJ 96,700 DN 500
LX INT 31,300 UP 1,900
DongkukStlMill 17,300 UP 100
Hanwha 35,000 UP 150
KIA CORP. 82,200 UP 300
SamsungF&MIns 239,500 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,500 DN 400
Kogas 48,800 UP 350
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,100 UP 600
SK hynix 91,500 DN 2,500
Youngpoong 686,000 UP 18,000
HyundaiEng&Const 49,600 DN 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,250 UP 50
TaihanElecWire 2,255 UP 5
Daesang 23,000 DN 600
SKNetworks 5,050 DN 10
ORION Holdings 16,450 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 28,150 UP 100
Yuhan 58,700 DN 800
CJ LOGISTICS 144,500 DN 2,500
DOOSAN 89,300 UP 500
DL 69,300 DN 600
HITEJINRO 34,550 UP 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 104,500 DN 2,000
ShinhanGroup 38,450 DN 650
NEXENTIRE 7,590 UP 10
CHONGKUNDANG 115,000 DN 4,000
KCC 378,500 UP 1,000
SKBP 100,500 UP 500
AmoreG 47,700 DN 2,050
HyundaiMtr 204,500 DN 500
TaekwangInd 1,108,000 UP 20,000
BukwangPharm 12,950 DN 450
ILJIN MATERIALS 105,500 UP 1,000
Daewoong 31,450 DN 500
SamyangFood 81,100 DN 1,900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,000 UP 750
CJ CheilJedang 392,000 DN 7,000
IS DONGSEO 45,450 DN 1,150
(MORE)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
