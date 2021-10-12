KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KAL 31,350 UP 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,610 DN 165
LG Corp. 92,700 UP 800
POSCO CHEMICAL 155,000 DN 2,500
BoryungPharm 14,300 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 90,500 UP 3,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 45,550 0
Shinsegae 253,000 DN 4,500
Nongshim 287,500 DN 5,000
SGBC 83,600 UP 1,200
Hyosung 104,500 DN 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,460 DN 180
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,210 DN 260
POSCO 322,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE 32,400 DN 300
DB INSURANCE 65,500 DN 600
GCH Corp 28,400 DN 850
SamsungElec 69,000 DN 2,500
NHIS 12,550 0
DongwonInd 227,000 DN 500
LotteChilsung 148,000 DN 2,000
SK Discovery 48,150 UP 1,750
LS 62,700 DN 200
GC Corp 261,500 DN 11,000
GS E&C 40,950 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 663,000 DN 23,000
KPIC 210,500 UP 6,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,400 DN 30
SKC 153,000 DN 4,500
IlyangPharm 29,500 DN 1,300
GS Retail 32,250 DN 350
Ottogi 474,500 DN 15,000
F&F Holdings 35,150 UP 1,550
MERITZ SECU 4,765 UP 45
HtlShilla 89,700 DN 1,000
Hanmi Science 56,000 DN 2,200
SamsungElecMech 159,000 DN 7,500
Hanssem 101,000 DN 1,500
KSOE 93,600 DN 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,250 UP 2,250
