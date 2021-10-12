OCI 143,500 UP 7,500

LS ELECTRIC 63,300 DN 600

KorZinc 552,000 UP 21,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,100 UP 80

HyundaiMipoDock 62,900 DN 800

S-Oil 112,500 UP 6,500

LG Innotek 193,000 DN 4,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 240,000 UP 1,500

HMM 28,950 DN 100

HYUNDAI WIA 85,500 DN 1,200

KumhoPetrochem 179,500 UP 1,500

Mobis 260,500 DN 5,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,600 UP 1,800

S-1 83,000 DN 1,100

ZINUS 71,400 DN 1,700

COWAY 74,200 UP 300

SKTelecom 300,500 DN 4,000

SNT MOTIV 50,300 DN 600

LOTTE SHOPPING 101,500 DN 1,000

Hanchem 333,000 DN 1,500

SAMSUNG SDS 150,000 DN 10,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 31,900 UP 350

KUMHOTIRE 5,290 DN 190

Hanon Systems 15,150 UP 50

SK 257,500 UP 500

ShinpoongPharm 58,100 DN 2,800

DWS 58,200 DN 2,500

Handsome 39,000 DN 400

HyundaiElev 45,800 DN 950

Asiana Airlines 24,500 UP 50

KEPCO 22,250 DN 550

SamsungSecu 46,150 UP 50

KG DONGBU STL 12,400 DN 300

DONGSUH 28,800 DN 800

IBK 10,650 UP 50

SamsungEng 25,250 UP 950

KIWOOM 102,500 DN 3,000

SAMSUNG C&T 118,500 DN 3,500

PanOcean 6,510 DN 180

SAMSUNG CARD 34,100 DN 650

(MORE)