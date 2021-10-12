KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
OCI 143,500 UP 7,500
LS ELECTRIC 63,300 DN 600
KorZinc 552,000 UP 21,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,100 UP 80
HyundaiMipoDock 62,900 DN 800
S-Oil 112,500 UP 6,500
LG Innotek 193,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 240,000 UP 1,500
HMM 28,950 DN 100
HYUNDAI WIA 85,500 DN 1,200
KumhoPetrochem 179,500 UP 1,500
Mobis 260,500 DN 5,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,600 UP 1,800
S-1 83,000 DN 1,100
ZINUS 71,400 DN 1,700
COWAY 74,200 UP 300
SKTelecom 300,500 DN 4,000
SNT MOTIV 50,300 DN 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 101,500 DN 1,000
Hanchem 333,000 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG SDS 150,000 DN 10,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,900 UP 350
KUMHOTIRE 5,290 DN 190
Hanon Systems 15,150 UP 50
SK 257,500 UP 500
ShinpoongPharm 58,100 DN 2,800
DWS 58,200 DN 2,500
Handsome 39,000 DN 400
HyundaiElev 45,800 DN 950
Asiana Airlines 24,500 UP 50
KEPCO 22,250 DN 550
SamsungSecu 46,150 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 12,400 DN 300
DONGSUH 28,800 DN 800
IBK 10,650 UP 50
SamsungEng 25,250 UP 950
KIWOOM 102,500 DN 3,000
SAMSUNG C&T 118,500 DN 3,500
PanOcean 6,510 DN 180
SAMSUNG CARD 34,100 DN 650
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
(URGENT) Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
U.S. urges full implementation of N. Korea sanctions by all U.N. members
Olympic short track champion cut from nat'l team over controversial text messages
New infections remain in 1,000s for 4th day on fewer tests over extended weekend
(2nd LD) Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
(LEAD) N.K. leader urges improvement in people's living conditions on party's founding anniversary