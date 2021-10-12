CheilWorldwide 22,600 UP 200

KT 30,500 DN 850

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL164000 DN15000

LOTTE TOUR 20,850 DN 550

LG Uplus 14,250 DN 200

SAMSUNG LIFE 69,100 DN 2,400

KT&G 80,400 DN 300

DHICO 18,950 DN 150

Doosanfc 47,750 DN 900

LG Display 17,550 DN 350

Kangwonland 28,400 UP 100

NAVER 372,000 DN 16,500

Kakao 113,500 DN 4,000

NCsoft 558,000 DN 20,000

DSME 23,200 DN 600

HDSINFRA 9,270 0

DWEC 6,490 UP 10

DongwonF&B 210,000 DN 1,000

KEPCO KPS 37,100 DN 1,050

LGH&H 1,336,000 DN 48,000

LGCHEM 796,000 UP 32,000

KEPCO E&C 43,950 DN 1,500

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 70,100 DN 900

HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,900 DN 50

LGELECTRONICS 124,000 UP 4,000

Celltrion 214,500 DN 9,500

Huchems 26,850 UP 50

DAEWOONG PHARM 134,500 DN 1,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,500 DN 500

KIH 83,900 0

LOTTE Himart 27,700 DN 650

GS 45,000 UP 1,200

CJ CGV 29,750 DN 450

LIG Nex1 48,650 DN 250

Fila Holdings 38,600 DN 1,350

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 169,000 DN 3,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 44,150 DN 450

HANWHA LIFE 3,595 UP 115

AMOREPACIFIC 174,500 DN 7,000

FOOSUNG 20,550 UP 50

(MORE)