KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
CheilWorldwide 22,600 UP 200
KT 30,500 DN 850
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL164000 DN15000
LOTTE TOUR 20,850 DN 550
LG Uplus 14,250 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,100 DN 2,400
KT&G 80,400 DN 300
DHICO 18,950 DN 150
Doosanfc 47,750 DN 900
LG Display 17,550 DN 350
Kangwonland 28,400 UP 100
NAVER 372,000 DN 16,500
Kakao 113,500 DN 4,000
NCsoft 558,000 DN 20,000
DSME 23,200 DN 600
HDSINFRA 9,270 0
DWEC 6,490 UP 10
DongwonF&B 210,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 37,100 DN 1,050
LGH&H 1,336,000 DN 48,000
LGCHEM 796,000 UP 32,000
KEPCO E&C 43,950 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 70,100 DN 900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,900 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 124,000 UP 4,000
Celltrion 214,500 DN 9,500
Huchems 26,850 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 134,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,500 DN 500
KIH 83,900 0
LOTTE Himart 27,700 DN 650
GS 45,000 UP 1,200
CJ CGV 29,750 DN 450
LIG Nex1 48,650 DN 250
Fila Holdings 38,600 DN 1,350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 169,000 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,150 DN 450
HANWHA LIFE 3,595 UP 115
AMOREPACIFIC 174,500 DN 7,000
FOOSUNG 20,550 UP 50
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
(URGENT) Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
U.S. urges full implementation of N. Korea sanctions by all U.N. members
Olympic short track champion cut from nat'l team over controversial text messages
New infections remain in 1,000s for 4th day on fewer tests over extended weekend
(2nd LD) Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
(LEAD) N.K. leader urges improvement in people's living conditions on party's founding anniversary