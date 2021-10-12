Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 October 12, 2021

SK Innovation 256,500 UP 8,500
POONGSAN 32,350 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 54,600 DN 500
Hansae 24,350 DN 500
LX HAUSYS 72,400 DN 3,300
Youngone Corp 45,400 DN 400
CSWIND 68,900 UP 800
GKL 16,050 DN 200
KOLON IND 89,700 DN 1,000
HanmiPharm 257,000 DN 3,500
BNK Financial Group 8,670 UP 50
emart 154,500 DN 3,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY433 00 UP550
KOLMAR KOREA 44,250 DN 2,800
HANJINKAL 56,300 DN 600
DoubleUGames 61,500 DN 800
CUCKOO 22,200 UP 50
COSMAX 129,000 DN 3,500
MANDO 58,700 UP 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 834,000 UP 4,000
INNOCEAN 59,900 DN 100
Doosan Bobcat 38,600 DN 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,300 DN 50
Netmarble 119,000 DN 2,500
KRAFTON 484,000 UP 14,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S64700 UP2400
ORION 116,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,750 DN 50
BGF Retail 174,000 DN 6,000
SKCHEM 313,000 UP 12,500
HDC-OP 26,000 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 606,000 DN 4,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 700,000 DN 17,000
SKBS 235,000 UP 14,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,700 UP 100
KakaoBank 55,300 DN 1,700
HYBE 275,500 DN 5,500
SK ie technology 195,500 DN 6,500
DL E&C 131,000 DN 3,500
LX HOLDINGS 8,710 DN 170
(END)

