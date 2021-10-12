PM to meet LG Group chief to discuss youth job creation
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum will meet LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo next week to discuss job creation for youths, officials here said Tuesday.
Kim plans to visit LG Science Park, the conglomerate's research complex, in Seoul on Oct. 21 and sign a partnership with LG for the government's youth job and education support project named Youth Hope ON, his office said.
Koo, who leads South Korea's fourth-largest business group, is expected to accompany Kim during the visit.
Under the project, the government provides expense for fostering young talents, while a company offers education programs. South Korea's major conglomerates Samsung and SK are already participating in the project.
Last month, Kim met Samsung Group leader Lee Jae-yong for the government's youth job creation project.


