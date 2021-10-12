Go to Contents Go to Navigation

PM to meet LG Group chief to discuss youth job creation

All News 16:48 October 12, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum will meet LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo next week to discuss job creation for youths, officials here said Tuesday.

Kim plans to visit LG Science Park, the conglomerate's research complex, in Seoul on Oct. 21 and sign a partnership with LG for the government's youth job and education support project named Youth Hope ON, his office said.

Koo, who leads South Korea's fourth-largest business group, is expected to accompany Kim during the visit.

Under the project, the government provides expense for fostering young talents, while a company offers education programs. South Korea's major conglomerates Samsung and SK are already participating in the project.

Last month, Kim met Samsung Group leader Lee Jae-yong for the government's youth job creation project.

This composite photo shows Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum (L) and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo. (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Prime Minister #LG
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!