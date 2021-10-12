Culture ministry holding events to promote Korean books to international readers
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The culture ministry said Tuesday it is organizing a string of book events abroad to bring South Korean literature and cultural content closer to international readers.
The events, jointly organized by the ministry and the Publication Industry Promotion Agency of Korea, will take place in 14 countries, including Britain, Japan, Spain and Belgium, according to the ministry.
The Korean Cultural Center in London is exhibiting South Korean web cartoons and film-related publications at the Foyles under the theme of "the Korean Culture Month."
In Sweden, an exhibition is underway until later this week to introduce South Korean picture books by incorporating video and sound for the display of pictures and text.
Similar events on South Korean literature will be held in Australia, Belgium, Vietnam and Turkey in the following weeks.
"We will continue to cooperate with the Korean cultural centers to hold various events to promote the excellence and potential of Korean books to the world," a culture ministry official said.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
Singapore to allow entry of vaccinated travelers from S. Korea with no COVID-19 quarantine
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, UAE hold talks on bilateral cooperation
-
(Yonhap Interview) Eliminating prejudice, discrimination should be ultimate goal in policy for N.K. defectors: resettlement agency chief
-
(URGENT) Moon orders thorough probe into Seongnam land development scandal
-
Vice FM Choi calls for close USFK cooperation on base return
-
(News Focus) Outspoken and aggressive, Lee Jae-myung faces challenges head on
-
Lee Jae-myung confirmed as DP presidential candidate: party chief
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
U.S. urges full implementation of N. Korea sanctions by all U.N. members
-
Olympic short track champion cut from nat'l team over controversial text messages
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader calls for boosting military capabilities but says enemy is 'war itself'
-
New infections remain in 1,000s for 4th day on fewer tests over extended weekend
-
Seoul, Washington analyzing weapons showcased at N. Korean defense show
-
(LEAD) New infections remain in 1,000s for 4th day on fewer tests over extended weekend