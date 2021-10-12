Moon calls for humanitarian support for Afghanistan at G-20 summit
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in called Tuesday for urgent international support for Afghanistan to prevent a humanitarian crisis there and help rebuild the war-torn country.
He made the call during a special Group of 20 (G-20) leaders' conference held via video links to discuss the situation in Afghanistan following the takeover by the Taliban.
"Korea hopes that Afghanistan will be rebuilt peacefully. Humanitarian assistance is urgent more than anything else," Moon said in the pre-taped speech to the session hosted by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.
He stressed the help of the international community will greatly impact the future of the country.
"Although Afghanistan is unstable at present, the situation will become much different depending on the provision of international assistance," Moon said.
Moon mentioned South Korea's August operation, which evacuated 391 Afghan people to Seoul after the Taliban's takeover, adding Korea has also pledged to provide Afghanistan with US$1 billion worth of grants and financial assistance during the next 20 years.
"The G-20 has played a pivotal role in responding to world challenges and should do the same for the stability in Afghanistan," he said. "South Korea will actively take part in the assistance by the international community."
Moon stressed the international community expects a new Afghan government that is "inclusive and representative" and called for the new government to make active efforts in "listening to the voices of the international community to resolve the country's fundamental problems."
Among the countries that attended the conference were the United States, Germany, France, Japan, Canada and Australia.
