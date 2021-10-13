With 2nd straight goal, Son Heung-min nearly plays hero again for S. Korea
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Son Heung-min could have been the hero again.
Son, South Korean captain and Tottenham Hotspur star, scored in his second consecutive World Cup qualifying match Tuesday evening in Tehran.
His 48th-minute goal at Azadi Stadium gave South Korea a 1-0 lead over the favored Iran in their Group A match in the final Asian qualification round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Last Thursday, Son had scored the go-ahead goal in the 89th minute for a 2-1 victory over Syria at home. And for about half an hour at Azadi, a place where South Korea had never won before, it appeared as though Son's goal would stand as the winner for the Taeguk Warriors. South Korea even caught a lucky break when Saeid Ezatolahi's right-footed shot rang off the left goal post in the 67th minute.
Ultimately, it wasn't meant to be, as Alireza Jahanbakhsh headed in the equalizer in the 76th minute. Iran hit the goal post again two minutes later, and South Korean substitute Na Sang-ho missed out on a glorious opportunity in the dying seconds before the teams settled for a 1-1 draw.
South Korea now have three draws and five losses at Azadi Stadium. The Red Devils have been outscored 11-4 in those eight matches, and Son became just the third South Korean to have scored in Tehran.
Lee Young-moo had both of South Korean goals in a 2-2 draw against Iran in a World Cup qualifier in November 1977.
It took more than three decades before another South Korean found the back of the net at Azadi, with Park Ji-sung netting the equalizer in a 1-1 draw in February 2009, also a World Cup qualifying match.
More than a dozen years later, Son put himself in that company with his 29th goal in his 94th international appearance.
Son's goal came on South Korea's first shot on target. The team attempted eight shots in the first half, with none hitting the net.
Though South Korea failed to protect the lead, this has been a particularly gratifying tour of international duty for Son on a more personal level.
In September, Son was shut down by Iraq in a scoreless draw to open the final qualification round. Son then suffered a right calf strain that sidelined him for the next match against Lebanon. The injury also cost Son some time with the Spurs when he returned to London.
Son eventually shook off the effects of his injury and was named to the Premier League's Team of the Week just before joining the national team last Tuesday. The momentum for Son carried over from his Premier League action to international play, as he scored in back-to-back matches for the first time since the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
