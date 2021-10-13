Korean-language dailies

-- Moon orders prompt, thorough probe into Daejang-dong scandal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon orders thorough probe into Daejang-dong, Lee to appear at parliamentary audit (Kookmin Daily)

-- Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for asset firm owner at center of land development scandal (Donga Ilbo)

-- Moon orders prosecutors, police to thoroughly investigate Daejang-dong (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 2 yrs ahead of deployment, F-35A faces serious parts shortage (Segye Times)

-- Moon orders thorough probe into Daejang-dong scandal (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon orders prosecutors, police to thoroughly look into Daejang-dong (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Aftermath grows at ruling party, Lee Nak-yon stays mum (Hankyoreh)

-- Oil prices stir inflation; triple warnings (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Samsung to triple its foundry facilities (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Stocks tumble, won-dollar exchange rate hits 1,200 won (Korea Economic Daily)

