Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:52 October 13, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 13.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon orders prompt, thorough probe into Daejang-dong scandal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon orders thorough probe into Daejang-dong, Lee to appear at parliamentary audit (Kookmin Daily)
-- Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for asset firm owner at center of land development scandal (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moon orders prosecutors, police to thoroughly investigate Daejang-dong (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 2 yrs ahead of deployment, F-35A faces serious parts shortage (Segye Times)
-- Moon orders thorough probe into Daejang-dong scandal (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon orders prosecutors, police to thoroughly look into Daejang-dong (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Aftermath grows at ruling party, Lee Nak-yon stays mum (Hankyoreh)
-- Oil prices stir inflation; triple warnings (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung to triple its foundry facilities (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Stocks tumble, won-dollar exchange rate hits 1,200 won (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Suh to discuss end-of-war plan in U.S. (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Kim vows to strengthen military, but says S. Korea, U.S. not enemy (Korea Herald)
-- N.K. seeks sanctions relief, recognition as nuclear state (Korea Times)
